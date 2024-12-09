With Juan Soto On Board, Mets Must Build a Powerhouse
Juan Soto is trading the Bronx for Queens.
Late Sunday night, Soto broke the news—and the hearts of Yankees fans everywhere—that he had signed the largest contract in North American professional sports history with the New York Mets. Yes, those Mets.
Soto won't be in pinstripes. He won't be lacing balls off the Green Monster. He won't be joining a lineup that also features Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. No, he's joining the Mets. And he'll immediately become the most talented player in franchise history.
Landing Soto was a monumental task for owner Steve Cohen and his franchise. They're paying the five-time Silver Slugger $765 million over the next 15 years. It's an audacious contract that announced to MLB that New York's other team means business. Now here comes the difficult part: building a championship roster.
The Mets reached the National League Championship Series this year. It was an unexpected run that saw them oust the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies along the way. But in the NLCS they collided into a brick wall that was decked out in Dodger blue. Ohtani, Betts & Co. sent the Mets packing in six games and sent a clear message that the NL will run through L.A. for the foreseeable future.
The Mets must change that.
Soto is now locked up for a long time, as is NL MVP runner-up Francisco Lindor, while outfielder Brandon Nimmo is signed through the 2030 season. Third baseman and postseason hero Mark Vientos won't even hit arbitration eligibility until 2027, and Jeff McNeil is inked through at least 2026. Other key players like closer Edwin Diaz and starter Kodai Senga can opt out of their deals after next season, and outfielder Starling Marte is a free agent after the 2025 campaign.
Lindor and Vientos were New York's only hitters on the team to play in 100 or more games and post an OPS over .800. On the mound, the team's top three starting pitchers are all free agents. Luis Severino already signed with the Athletics, while Sean Manaea and José Quintana are exploring the market.
There are a lot of gaps on the roster and general manager David Stearns needs to get to work filling them.
Already this offseason New York has signed pitchers Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes, but first baseman Pete Alonso remains a free agent. It's possible the Soto deal means Alonso's time with the franchise is over. If so, the Mets need to find replacement bats.
The Mets didn't sign Soto to be content with making the postseason. It's a move designed to put the franchise in World Series contention every year. As currently constructed, they can't do that. Soto has already been to the World Series twice and won once. He has a championship pedigree and needs to be surrounded by players who can help him get there again.
Stearns needs to take advantage of Cohen's comically large checkbook and find the pieces to build a championship squad around his shiny new star.
The Mets landed the greatest player their franchise has ever seen. Now the hard part begins.