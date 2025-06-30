Mets Owner Steve Cohen Addresses Team's Recent Struggles, Future
The New York Mets are in a prolonged slide, having dropped 13 of their last 16 games on the heels of a torrid 45-24 start. This has moved them out of the top of the National League East and caused much frustration for fans. Owner Steve Cohen, the highest-profile of these supporters, acknowledged that things aren't going well in a Monday morning post on X.
"Tough stretch," Cohen wrote. "No sugarcoating it. I didn’t see this coming. I’m as frustrated as everybody else. We will get through this period. Our injured pitching will come back over the next few weeks. It is unlikely the team’s hitting with RISP will continue at this weak pace. Keep the faith!"
These seem like fairly reasonable points. Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill and Sean Manaea are all on the injured list with hopes to return in July. Losing this many starting pitchers at once is not a good recipe for success. As for the clutch hitting, New York is 29th in baseball with runners in scoring position and the season is past the midway point. So that might actually be a problem.
With the highest payroll in MLB, big things are expected for the Mets. Optimism at the highest level remains.