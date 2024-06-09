SI

Mets Owner Steve Cohen Roasted for His London vs. NYC Food Take

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen speaks to media ahead of the MLB London Series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies.
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen flew across the pond to London to watch his team face the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB World Tour series, and he's already sparking huge backlash for a comment he made about food.

Cohen admitted he comes to London quite often because of work, and he started off his comments about the city by stating a rather controversial take, especially as someone who owns a New York team.

"I think the foods here is fantastic," Cohen said. "I think it's better than New York."

He added that his favorite food in London so far has been a sausage he had.

This obviously caused fans to respond quickly to Cohen's claim. New York natives especially wanted to defend the city's food as many fans are proud of what the city has to offer. And, it doesn't help that London has a reputation of not having the best food in the world.

Take a look at some of the social media responses to Cohen's statement.

