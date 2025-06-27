Mets Put Pitcher Griffin Canning on Injured List With Ruptured Achilles
For New York Mets pitcher Griffin Canning, the 2025 season appears to be over.
The Mets are putting Canning on the 60-day injured list with a ruptured Achilles, they announced Friday amid a flurry of roster moves. Canning left New York's 4–0 win over the Atlanta Braves Thursday with a non-contact injury after pitching just 2 2/3 innings.
The injury is a devastating blow for the 29-year-old, whose 3.77 ERA and 3.98 FIP both constituted career lows. This was Canning's first season with the Mets after five with the Los Angeles Angels.
Canning exited his start against the Braves with three strikeouts and just one hit allowed.
New York has enjoyed a terrific year pitching-wise, with starters Clay Holmes, Tylor Megill, David Peterson and Kodai Senga all recording sub-4.00 ERAs.
Players joining the Mets' active roster in Friday's moves include pitcher Colin Poche, pitcher Blake Tidwell, and newly healthy third baseman and designated hitter Mark Vientos.