Mets Pull Off the Strangest Double Play After Bizarre Batter's Interference Call
The New York Mets managed to turn a highly unusual double play during Wednesday's tilt against the Minnesota Twins after the umpire called for batter's interference.
Tylor Megill was on the mound for the Mets, and he struck out Twins slugger Max Kepler on an 0-2 count. The runner on first, Brooks Lee, attempted to steal second, but the throw from New York catcher Francisco Alvarez richocheted off the helmet of Kepler, who failed to get out of the way while walking back to the dugout.
As a result, the Mets were awarded a double play, as Kepler was called for batter's interference, preventing Alvarez from making a throw to second base.
That's certainly an unusual way to escape an inning. What initially seemed to be a tight spot for Megill to work through ended in the blink of an eye, as Kepler's lackadaisical return to the dugout resulted in the throw from Alvarez careening off his helmet.
Talk about a brutal at-bat for Kepler, who not only went down on strikes, but committed a violation while taking a baseball to the helmet.