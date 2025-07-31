Mets Reliever Had Saddest Reaction After Learning He’d Been Traded During Game
José Butto suited up in his New York Mets uniform and headed to the bullpen to await his opportunity on Wednesday but before he got the chance, news came down that he had been traded to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Tyler Rogers. Major League Baseball's trade deadline creates these types of situations from time to time where we're privy to the traded player's real-time reaction. And Butto's was emotional.
Butto could be seen processing the information and being comforted by Mets bullpen coach Jose Rosado.
He then took his leave from the bullpen after saying his goodbyes out there.
Upon entering the dugout Butto was embraced by the other Mets as they learned of the news.
Butto had spent his entire professional career with the Mets and broke through into the big leagues in 2022. This year he has appeared in 34 games with a 3-2 record and 3.64 ERA.