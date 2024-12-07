Mets Agree to Sign Former Yankees Closer Clay Holmes to Three-Year Contract
Clay Holmes in crossing over in the Subway Series rivalry.
According to multiple reports, the former New York Yankees closer is signing a three-year deal with the New York Mets.
The deal is worth $38 million with an opt-out after the second year, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. He adds that the Mets plan to turn Holmes—who has spent the majority of his MLB career as a reliever—into a starting pitcher.
The 31-year-old tallied a career-high 30 saves with the Yankees last season in 67 appearances while notching a 3.65 era, 68 strikeouts, and a 1.302 WHIP. He earned his second-career All-Star appearance in 2024 but was demoted from the team's closer role in September.
The addition of Holmes is the second notable free agent acquisition for the Mets this offseason alongside the signing of pitcher Frankie Montas. New York is also reportedly among the final four teams remaining in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.
After a 89–73 finish in the regular season, the Mets made it to the 2024 NLCS before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.