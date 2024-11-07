Mets' Steve Cohen to Make Significant Gesture in Push to Land Juan Soto in Free Agency
It's no secret that superstar outfielder Juan Soto is the biggest prize in this year's free agency class. A number of teams are expected to be in play for the 26-year-old, who is coming off a sensational season with the New York Yankees.
With free agency underway, the New York Mets are anticipated to be major players in the Soto sweepstakes, and owner Steve Cohen looks to be preparing his push early on into the signing period.
According to Mike Puma of the NY Post, Cohen intends to fly to Southern California this weekend in order to meet with Soto and his agent, Scott Boras. Puma notes that other teams are expected to schedule meetings with Soto in the coming weeks, though it's certainly notable how quickly Cohen and Co. are moving as they look to win over the coveted free agent.
Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that as many as seven teams have expressed genuine interest in Soto this offseason, including the Mets, Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and surprisingly, the Tampa Bay Rays.
Soto is seeking a highly lucrative deal, which some reports indicate could be worth as much as $700 million for 10+ seasons.
Since assuming ownership of the Mets in 2020, Cohen has never shied away from splashing the cash in order to secure a star player, and he seems prepared to go the distance to land Soto this offseason.