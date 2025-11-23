Mets Trade Brandon Nimmo to Rangers for Marcus Semien in Blockbuster Deal
The Mets have agreed to a blockbuster trade with the Rangers that will send second baseman Marcus Semien to New York in exchange for outfielder Brandon Nimmo, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
It’s a big trade involving a pair of standout players. Semien, 35, had a .669 OPS in 2025, along with a 3.3 bWAR. He launched 15 home runs and 62 RBIs while stealing 11 bases. He’s in the midst of a seven-year, $175 million contract that he signed in 2021, so he’ll be under contract with the Mets for a few more years.
As for Nimmo, 32, he slashed .262/.324/.436 with 25 home runs, 92 RBIs, 13 steals and a 2.9 bWAR. He signed a long-term extension with the Mets in 2022––an eight-year deal worth $162 million.
It’s one of the first major moves of the MLB offseason, as the two underperforming teams look to improve ahead of the 2026 campaign.