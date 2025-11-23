SI

Mets Trade Brandon Nimmo to Rangers for Marcus Semien in Blockbuster Deal

Karl Rasmussen

Mets traded Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers in a deal for Marcus Semien
The Mets have agreed to a blockbuster trade with the Rangers that will send second baseman Marcus Semien to New York in exchange for outfielder Brandon Nimmo, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

It’s a big trade involving a pair of standout players. Semien, 35, had a .669 OPS in 2025, along with a 3.3 bWAR. He launched 15 home runs and 62 RBIs while stealing 11 bases. He’s in the midst of a seven-year, $175 million contract that he signed in 2021, so he’ll be under contract with the Mets for a few more years.

As for Nimmo, 32, he slashed .262/.324/.436 with 25 home runs, 92 RBIs, 13 steals and a 2.9 bWAR. He signed a long-term extension with the Mets in 2022––an eight-year deal worth $162 million.

It’s one of the first major moves of the MLB offseason, as the two underperforming teams look to improve ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

