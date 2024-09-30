Mets' Tyrone Taylor Spun His Way to One of the Strangest Infield Singles Ever
It's a weird day in Major League Baseball as the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are playing a makeup doubleheader. A split puts both teams into the playoffs and there's a chance for the second game to get really weird as the team already safe in the postseason won't have much motivation. So it's not a huge surprise that bizarre things are already happening in Atlanta.
Including Mets rightfielder Tyrone Taylor hustling his way into one of the strangest infield singles imaginable thanks to some legitimately astounding spin.
It's probably best not to spoil anything and just have you watch.
Taylor deserves an incredible amount of credit for running this ball out. He was ultimately stranded by the Mets so it didn't really matter to the end result of the game. But can you imagine if a playoff spot had come down to pure freakishness.
There have been some hits like this in the past because physics are going to do that they do. Paul DeJong reached on a similar play back in 2012 and Brian Dozier got similarly lucky back in 2012.
Spin rate. It's not just for pitchers.