Miami Marlins Set Record for Doing a Bunch of Bad Things While Winning Baseball Game
The Miami Marlins haven't had much to play for over the past few months. Far removed from playoff contention right out of the gates, they've struggled mightily, as evidenced by their 100 losses on the year. But the opportunity to play spoiler can breath life into a team and crazy things can happen. Like they did Thursday night in Minneapolis as the Marlins squandered a four-run lead, did a bunch of other stuff that usually proves fatal to the goal of winning and ... still walked away with an 8-6 victory in 13 innings that put the Twins on the brink of elimination.
In addition to coughing away a nice cushion, the Marlins struck out 20 times, left 15 runners stranded on base, did not hit a longball, and committed two errors. No team in the history of baseball, which touts nearly a quarter of a million games, had ever survived all that to win.
It's probably not a night that Marlins fans will have any particular reason to remember. Twins fans, on the other hand, will rue the night—and so many other nights down the stretch—where they failed to capitalize and keep their team from taking on even more water. As of this morning their chances of making the postseason have dropped all the way to about 4 percent. But as we were reminded again on Thursday night, anything is possible in baseball.