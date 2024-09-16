Mic'd Up Mookie Betts Perfectly Explains What It's Like Playing With Shohei Ohtani
Mookie Betts was mic'd up for an in-game interview during the Los Angeles Dodgers's tilt against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday Night Baseball.
As is often the case when talking about the Dodgers, it didn't take long for Shohei Ohtani's name to come up in the conversation. When asked about playing alongside Ohtani, Betts didn't hesitate to show his respect for his teammate, tipping his cap to the greatness of the 30-year-old.
"It's unbelievable getting to play with him. It's really neat though, getting to see somebody–because you very rarely, especially at this level, can look and say like 'this dude is just that much better than me.' Because we're all talented out here, but that dude, he's just better than everybody," said Betts.
Betts is a former MVP in his own right, so to hear him rave about Ohtani's ability in such a manner is truly indicative of just how dominant the Japanese superstar is.
Despite not featuring on the mound this year, Ohtani is in the midst of a historic campaign at the plate and could potentially become the first player in league history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.
It's clear just how special of a season Ohtani is having is not lost on his teammates, who have been watching in awe like the rest of us.