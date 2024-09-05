Michael Kay Annihilates Listener Who Accused Him of 'Gaslighting' Yankees Fans
Michael Kay has no patience for anyone accusing him of gaslighting New York Yankees fans.
Kay found a comment from X (formerly Twitter) user Jrock184, and read it aloud on Thursday's episode of The Michael Kay Show. The user advocated for the Yankees to fire manager Aaron Boone, general manager Brian Cashman, and "everyone at the @YESNetwork who has been gaslighting the fans into believing all this BS. @RealMichaelKay is the #1 at gaslighting Yankees fans."
Kay was not amused and went on an absolutely epic rant. He removed his glasses, stared into the camera and said the following:
"Jrock, come get me. Get me fired. Get me fired. Me, the big gaslighter. Get me fired. Are you such a simpleton that you allow yourself to be gaslit? I'm not gaslighting anybody, I speak the truth. Nobody tells me what to say. You think the Yankees like that I'm ripping Alex Verdugo right now? Go away little boy, you're annoying."
After mockingly saying, "They're gaslighting fans," he continued.
"No, because you guys have something in your mind and we're speaking our truths and you don't like it. Worry about gaslighting in politics, don't worry about gaslighting at the YES Network. We don't do any gaslighting, we tell the truth. Nobody tells us what to say. Gaslighting. What a fool. Silly little boy. Silly little boy."
I'm sorry, but "silly little boy" sent this over the top for me. What a segment. That's an A-plus rant from Kay.
Yankees fans are a bit agitated as their team has lost six of its last eight games. I'm fairly certain aiming their ire at broadcasters isn't the right route to go here.
Kay absolutely shredded the commenter, as he should have.