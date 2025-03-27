Miguel Rojas Responds to Jazz Chisholm Jr. Alleging He Ruined Custom Cleats
New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s tenure with the Miami Marlins was fairly successful—but successful doesn't necessarily mean smooth.
Yes, Chisholm reached two postseasons and made an All-Star team. On Wednesday, however, he alleged to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic that he had to weather a difficult, old-fashioned clubhouse culture—including from now-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas, who Chisholm alleged ruined custom cleats of his by cutting them up and pouring milk into them.
On Thursday, Rojas responded to Chisholm's allegation.
"There's people who are going to air out what happened in a clubhouse," Rojas said via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. "I have my own opinions on what transpired, but I'm going to be professional and keep it in-house."
Chisholm and Rojas are now on opposite coasts, and Rojas's Dodgers topped Chisholm's Yankees in the World Series last year.
For Chisholm, however, the alleged slights of their shared Marlins years—and they ways he felt like his individuality was stifled—aren't easily forgotten.
"Baseball is a white sport," Chisholm told The Athletic. "I feel like white people criticize everything that a Black man does. Black men are outspoken. They say what's on their minds."