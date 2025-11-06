Miguel Rojas Shares What Shohei Ohtani Told Him After His Massive Home Run in Game 7
Miguel Rojas emerged as one of the Dodgers’ heroes in Game 7 of the World Series as he crushed a home run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game vs. the Blue Jays and keep Los Angeles’ chances of winning the title alive. By the end of the night, the Dodgers would win the Fall Classic in the 11th inning.
The 36-year-old infielder was understandably celebrated by his teammates when he went back in the Dodgers’ dugout after rounding the bases. Shohei Ohtani in particular had a message for Rojas after the miraculous homer.
“I think one of the coolest things that happened in my life so far,” Rojas told Chris Rose. “... I’m by the bat rack like laying my helmet, and Shohei came to me and say ‘Miggy, you can’t retire next year. You’re playing with me for 10 more years.’
“...And, I say, ‘Shohei, I’m old, and I don’t know if I can play for 10 more years, but I’ll play with you next year for sure.’”
Rojas noted in this interview that he plans to only play one more year in MLB, and he would prefer to play in Los Angeles. He is expected to become a free agent this offseason, so he would need to sign a new deal with the Dodgers in order to remain with them. With Ohtani in his corner, there’s a good chance he’ll get his wish.