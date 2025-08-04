Mike Francesa Pokes Fun at One of His Most Iconic Radio Moments for Eli Manning Promo
Broadcast legend Mike Francesa has no shortage of legendary on-air moments.
One particular moment that has stuck in the minds of sports radio fans was his rant to caller “Dan in Warwick,” who asked Francesa if he believed the New York Giants and San Francisco Giants ever hung out together. You know, because they’re both Giants?
Francesa was not amused.
But in a recent promo for Eli Manning’s eponymous show, Francesa leaned into the bit, walking in on a few legends of both the Giants and the Giants, Manning included, as they sat down for a meal together and planned next year’s festivities for their apparent annual meet-up.
“They really do get together,” Francesa says with a smile before closing the door.
Fans loved the moment and celebrated it on social media.
The timing of the clip could not have been better, as the baseball Giants just finished up a series at Citi Field against the Mets.
While it was hardly the acting performance that Francesa put on for Uncut Gems, it’s good to know he can play comedy too if called upon.