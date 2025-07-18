Mike Trout Addresses Rumors About Him Potentially Getting Traded to Phillies One Day
Over the years, there has often been trade talk or speculation surrounding Angels designated hitter Mike Trout, and particularly with the Phillies.
Trout has spent the entirety of his career so far with the Angels, carving out a Hall of Fame resumé featuring three MVP awards and 11 All-Star appearances. His career would be the envy of nearly any player if it didn't come with one major blemish—a lack of postseason success.
This is no fault of Trout though, who has year after year been the bright spot on flailing Angels teams. Only once have the Angels made the postseason since Trout was promoted to the majors in 2011, and they did not advance beyond the American League Division Series.
Due to his lack of playoff experience, there have been regular murmurs of whether Trout could be traded so he could play for a contender before he retires. One team regularly suggested for Trout is the Phillies, the team Trout rooted for growing up.
Trout addressed the regular talk of him potentially ever ending up in Philadelphia ahead of the Angels' series at the Phillies this weekend, saying he sees it "all the time."
“I see it all the time," Trout old reporters. "Especially going to Eagles games, just being a South Jersey kid, I’m always going to get it. Love Philly, these were my sports teams growing up."
Trout has previously shut down the idea of being traded by the Angels, including in 2024 when he called a trade the "easy way out" and reaffirmed his desire to win a championship with the Angels. Though he didn't rule out the possibility of being open to a trade in the future, he is planning to stick with the Angels for now.