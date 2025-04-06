SI

Mike Trout’s Bat Made the Best Noise on His Monster Home Run

Andy Nesbitt

Mike Trout has homered in three straight games for the Angels.
The Los Angeles Angels are sitting at 5-3 after the first full week of the 2025 MLB season and leading the way recently has been one of the best players in MLB history, Mike Trout.

The three-time MVP, who played in just 29 games last season due to an injury, has hit a home run in each of the last three games for the Angels, including a moonshot in Saturday night's 10–4 victory at home over the Cleveland Guardians.

Trout hit an absolute no-doubter on the second pitch of his at-bat in the fifth inning, launching the ball well over the wall out in center field.

Listen to the sound his bat made when he connected with that thing:

Fans loved that from Trout:

Trout will look to make it four straight games with a home run when the Angeles and Guardians square off Sunday at 4:07 p.m. ET.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

