Mike Trout’s Bat Made the Best Noise on His Monster Home Run
The Los Angeles Angels are sitting at 5-3 after the first full week of the 2025 MLB season and leading the way recently has been one of the best players in MLB history, Mike Trout.
The three-time MVP, who played in just 29 games last season due to an injury, has hit a home run in each of the last three games for the Angels, including a moonshot in Saturday night's 10–4 victory at home over the Cleveland Guardians.
Trout hit an absolute no-doubter on the second pitch of his at-bat in the fifth inning, launching the ball well over the wall out in center field.
Listen to the sound his bat made when he connected with that thing:
Fans loved that from Trout:
Trout will look to make it four straight games with a home run when the Angeles and Guardians square off Sunday at 4:07 p.m. ET.