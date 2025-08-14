Mike Trout Could Only Smile After First MLB At-Bat vs. Shohei Ohtani
For the first time in the MLB, Shohei Ohtani pitched against former Angels teammate Mike Trout. More than two years after Ohtani struck out Trout to win the World Baseball Classic for Japan in 2023, he took the mound to face Trout again.
Ohtani hit a leadoff triple in the top of the first inning to help the Dodgers take an early 3–0 lead. He then took the mound and struck out Angels' leadoff Zach Neto before Trout came up to the plate.
The at-bat began with a nod of acknowledgement from both Ohtani and Trout. Ohtani then threw two strikes against Trout on four-seam fastballs, reaching as high as 98 miles per hour. With a 3–2 count, Ohtani delivered the final strike on a sweeper, one Trout didn't even swing on.
Trout, who said "He won Round 1" after Ohtani struck him out during the WBC, was simply left smiling after Ohtani took Round 2 this time.
Ohtani played alongside Trout on the Angels from 2018 to '23 before signing with the Dodgers in free agency in late 2023. Ohtani made his return to pitching earlier this season after suffering a torn UCL in 2023, and has now taken the mound for the first time against his former team.
After not allowing a run in the first inning, Ohtani did up two runs in the second—including a solo home run from Taylor Ward and a sacrifice fly from Luis Rengifo that drove in Yoán Moncada. The Dodgersadded two runs in the fourth, and lead the Angels 5–2 through three and a half innings as they look to claim their first game of the series.