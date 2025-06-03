SI

Mike Trout’s Absolute Moonshot of a Home Run at Fenway Park Had MLB Fans in Awe

Andy Nesbitt

Mike Trout got all of this one. / @MLB
Mike Trout is back to doing Mike Trout things and MLB is better for it.

The three-time MVP, who missed almost all of May with a left knee injury, had three hits in four at-bats Monday against the Boston Red Sox, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-6 victory on the road.

His first hit of the night was an absolute bomb of a home run. With two runners on in the top of the first inning, Trout smashed a 454-foot home run to left center that came very close to leaving the entire stadium.

Check out this blast:

Fans rightfully loved it:

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

