Mike Trout’s Absolute Moonshot of a Home Run at Fenway Park Had MLB Fans in Awe
Mike Trout is back to doing Mike Trout things and MLB is better for it.
The three-time MVP, who missed almost all of May with a left knee injury, had three hits in four at-bats Monday against the Boston Red Sox, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-6 victory on the road.
His first hit of the night was an absolute bomb of a home run. With two runners on in the top of the first inning, Trout smashed a 454-foot home run to left center that came very close to leaving the entire stadium.
Check out this blast:
Fans rightfully loved it:
