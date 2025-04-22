Mike Trout Mammoth Home Run Traveled Even Further Than Originally Estimated
In a 3–2 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, three-time American League MVP Mike Trout supplied the offense for the Los Angeles Angels, belting a pair of solo home runs. Trout got every bit of the first homer, as he crushed the ball to the tune of a 115.4 MPH exit velocity—and the blast was initially estimated to have traveled 435 feet. An impressive home run any way you slice it.
But, oddly enough, initial estimates on Trout's home run proved to be not generous enough to the Angels slugger. Three days after the game, MLB's Statcast technology worked its magic and determined that the home run actually traveled a whopping 484 feet.
As pointed out by Sarah Langs of MLB.com, this means that Trout now owns the longest home run of the '25 season, as well as the longest dinger since the start of the '24 campaign.
The 484-blast is yet another impressive home run in a career full of them for Trout. It was so impressive that it still hadn't landed three days later! But all jokes aside, this situation begs the question: How could initial estimates be 49 feet off of the actual distance that Trout's homer traveled?