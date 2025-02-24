SI

MLB Fans Loved How ABS Challenge System Showed Ump How Badly He Missed a Call

Andy Nesbitt

MLB is trying out the ABS challenge system during spring training.
Major League Baseball is trying something new this spring as they're allowing teams to challenge two ball and strike calls per game with the ABS challenge system.

Players, managers and fans have been growing more and more frustrated with umpires over the years and this step to at least experiment with the challenge system seems like a good move for everyone involved.

Well, maybe the umpires won't like it too much because now they get to see in front of everyone if they missed a call.

That happened during Sunday's Padres-Dodgers game when Los Angeles' Andy Pages quickly called for a challenge after being called for strike three with the bases loaded. The replay quickly showed that the pitch was well above the strike zone and his at-bat continued.

Fans loved everything about that process:

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

