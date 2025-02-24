MLB Fans Loved How ABS Challenge System Showed Ump How Badly He Missed a Call
Major League Baseball is trying something new this spring as they're allowing teams to challenge two ball and strike calls per game with the ABS challenge system.
Players, managers and fans have been growing more and more frustrated with umpires over the years and this step to at least experiment with the challenge system seems like a good move for everyone involved.
Well, maybe the umpires won't like it too much because now they get to see in front of everyone if they missed a call.
That happened during Sunday's Padres-Dodgers game when Los Angeles' Andy Pages quickly called for a challenge after being called for strike three with the bases loaded. The replay quickly showed that the pitch was well above the strike zone and his at-bat continued.
Fans loved everything about that process: