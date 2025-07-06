MLB All-Star Game Snubs: Six Players With Arguments to Play in Atlanta
Just nine days remain until the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta, and the American League and National League rosters are tentatively set.
On Sunday, MLB unveiled the game’s reserves and pitchers after having previously revealed each league’s starting lineup. The rosters include old and new faces alike, ranging from 11-time All-Star Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers to debutants such as Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman.
However, as large and inclusive as baseball’s All-Star rosters are, they can’t please everyone. With that in mind, here’s a look at three snubs from each league—who could also serve as potential candidates for selection in the event of injury replacement.
American League
J.P. Crawford, shortstop, Seattle Mariners
At the age of 30, Crawford is enjoying yet another high-level season two years after a 5.2-WAR campaign that got him down-ballot MVP votes. He’s slashing .285/.386/.380; each of those first two numbers are career bests while his 129 wRC+ is nearly on par with his 136 wRC+ from 2023. The 2020 Gold Glove winner remains a capable fielder, ranking third among AL shortstops in total zone runs. Four All-Stars may be a lot for a current wild-card team, but Crawford is worth a look.
Joe Ryan, pitcher, Minnesota Twins
Injuries have been unkind to Ryan since his 2021 debut, but as career 162-game averages of 14 wins, a 3.72 ERA and 214 strikeouts suggest, considerable talent is there. This year, he’s finally had a chance to prove it. Ryan is 8–4 with a 2.76 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 104⅓ innings, and he leads a fringe playoff contender in bWAR (Byron Buxton was elected by the players and is serving as Minnesota’s lone representative). He feels like an easy injury-replacement candidate.
Framber Valdez, pitcher, Houston Astros
Speaking of highly consistent pitchers missing out, Valdez probably should’ve made his third All-Star Game as he cobbles together a possible career year. He’s 10–4 with a 2.90 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 115 innings—numbers in the neighborhood of those in his three consecutive top-10 Cy Young finishes from 2022 to ‘24. On top of that, his 139 ERA+ is a career high over a full season. The commissioner's office chose the Kansas City Royals’ Kris Bubic (7–6, 2.36 ERA, 107 K in 103 IP) and the Mariners’ Bryan Woo (8–4, 2.77 ERA, 104 K in 107 1/3 IP) over Ryan and Valdez to fill out the AL pitching staff.
National League
Cristopher Sánchez, pitcher, Philadelphia Phillies
This one makes little sense. Sánchez has been outstanding for the Phillies, building on an excellent 2024 campaign. Through 17 starts, he’s 7–2 with a 2.68 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts against 28 walks in 100 ⅔ innings. The lefty is currently third in the NL in bWAR among pitchers (3.8), and is sixth in fWAR (2.7). He certainly deserved a spot over Chicago Cubs lefty Matthew Boyd, who was selected by the commissioner’s office.
CJ Abrams, shortstop, Washington Nationals
I know it would have been hard to put three Nationals on the team, but Abrams deserved to be there alongside MacKenzie Gore and James Wood. It’s worth noting that all three arrived from the Padres in the Juan Soto deal. Safe to say that deal is working out for Washington. Abrams is currently slashing .285/.356/.482 with 12 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases. His .838 OPS is tops among shortstops in the NL, and he’s tied with Trea Turner for the NL lead in bWAR at the position (3.2). His defense leaves a lot to be desired, but Abrams earned what should have been his second All-Star nod.
Juan Soto, outfielder, New York Mets
The guy who signed the biggest contract in sports history this offseason didn’t make the All-Star team. Soto isn’t having his best season as he adjusts to life in Queens, but he’s still certainly All-Star worthy. His league’s outfield is stacked, but Soto is sixth in the NL with 3.8 bWAR, seventh in OPS (.904), seventh in home runs (21), third in runs scored (65), and leads all of MLB in walks (72). He was probably bounced by Kyle Stowers getting a nod because the Miami Marlins needed a representative—more evidence that MLB needs to get rid of that silly rule. Then again, the players could have elected Soto over Corbin Carroll or Fernando Tatis Jr., and the fans could’ve voted for him more than Ronald Acuña Jr., yet neither did.