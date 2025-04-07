MLB All-Star Game Voting Explained
The MLB All-Star Game brings together the best players in baseball for an exhibition contest in the middle of a long, grueling season.
It gives fans a chance to see players they might not usually follow and the players generally seem to have a pretty good time with it.
Of course, the game used to have very high stakes, with the winning league getting home-field advantage in the World Series. Considering that nearly 70% of World Series winners since 1995 had home-field advantage, the All-Star Game was a big deal.
But, recent rule changes have given home-field advantage to the team with the better regular season record.
Still, the MLB All-Star Game is an exciting exhibition clash that gets the fans involved throughout the process, which is what we’re breaking down today.
What is MLB All-Star Voting?
Players make the All-Star teams in a number of ways. One of which is by fan vote. The nine starting position players for the American League and National League teams are voted on by baseball fans.
The players are separated by position, with the top two vote getters at each spot advancing to Phase 2 of voting. The player from each league who receives the most votes skips Phase 2 and is awarded a starting spot.
If for any reason a fan-voted player is unable to play, they are replaced by the player who received the second-most fan votes.
Player and Manager Contributions to All-Star Selections
The players who do not win the fan vote are not necessarily going to be named to the rosters, either.
After the fans determine the starting lineups for each side, MLB players and the commissioner’s office fill out the remaining roster spots. The player ballot includes selections for 17 players in each league (five starting pitchers, three relief pitchers and one backup at each of the nine positions). If the players nominate someone who is already a starter based on fan voting, the player with the second-most player votes makes the roster.
The commissioner’s office will then select an additional six players from each league (four pitchers and two position players). It is at this point that MLB makes sure that each team is represented.
All-Star Voting Rules and Guidelines
The first phase of fan voting typically begins in early June and runs through late June. The second voting phase generally begins in late June and finishes before the Fourth of July. So Phase 2 is a much shorter process, but that is necessary so that MLB can collect the player ballots and the commissioner’s office can ensure that all teams are represented in the game.
How to Participate in MLB All-Star Voting
Fans can find All-Star ballots at MLB.com, every team’s official site and on the MLB app. Individuals are allowed to vote five times per day.
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will take place July 15, 2025, and will be hosted by the Atlanta Braves. Logos for the game were revealed last July by the Braves.
This will be the 95th edition of the Midsummer Classic and will air on FOX with Joe Davis, John Smotlz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci on the broadcast.
Who Has the Most All-Star Game Appearances?
Hank Aaron is the leader in All-Star Game appearances, with 25 in his illustrious career. Aaron holds the record for most consecutive appearances as well, making 21-straight All-Star Games. Willie Mays comes in second with 24 appearances.
Among active MLB players, Mike Trout leads the way with 11. Clayton Kershaw has 10, and four players (Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve, Craig Kimbrel and Salvador Perez) with nine each.