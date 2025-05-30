MLB All-Star Voting 2025: How to Vote, Deadlines, and Rules
As the 2025 MLB season's mid-point approaches, the 2025 All-Star Game is set to take place at Atlanta, Georgia's Truist Park on Tuesday, July 15, featuring the league's biggest stars with rosters built by fan vote.
So how do you submit a ballot for the annual midsummer classic? Here's a guide on how to get involved:
How to Vote for MLB All-Star Rosters
Split into two phases—which we'll get into in a moment—voting for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game begins on Wednesday, June 4. You can submit a ballot on the MLB's website (www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot).
During Phase One, there is a limit of five ballot submissions per single, valid email address per day. Fans can receive an additional vote per day by downloading the Konami eBaseball™: MLB Pro Spirit mobile app and voting through the referral link provided within the game.
You must be 13 years of age or older to vote.
How Does MLB All-Star Voting Work?
Phase One of Voting
Beginning on Wednesday, June 4 at 12:00 p.m. EST, fans will be able to vote for their favorite players to make the All-Star Game roster. Ballots are made up of players nominated by clubs (one player for each infield position, three players for the outfield, and one player for the designated hitter spot).
For each league, fans may select players as follows:
- One (1) player for each infield position
- Three (3) players for outfield positions
- One (1) player for the designated hitter spot
Additionally, a "write-in" space is also provided for fans to vote for players not listed on the ballot. Fans may write in one (1) player for each position, but may only enter that player’s name as a write-in once per ballot.
Voting for Phase One closes on June 26 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Phase Two of Voting
Once teams are finalized, Phase Two of voting will begin, allowing fans to select who will be in the starting lineups for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. Phase Two begins on Monday, June 30 at 12:00 p.m. EST and closes on Wednesday, July 2 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
While the top vote getter in each league will automatically receive a spot in the starting lineup, the remaining spots are up to the fans.
Ballots will feature the top two vote getters for each of the infield positions in each League, the top six for outfield positions in each League (or, if the top vote getter in a League fills an outfield position, the top four players, after the top vote getter, for outfield positions in such League), and the top two players for the one designated hitter spot in each League.
During the second phase of voting, there is a limit of one ballot submission per single, valid email address per day.
How Many Players Make Up the All-Star Teams?
Each MLB All-Star roster is made up of 32 players—20 position players and 12 pitchers.
Who Moves Into Roster if a Voted Player Cannot Compete?
If a voted player cannot compete in the MLB All-Star Game, the player with the next-most votes from the player ballot will move onto the starting roster for that position. The Commissioner's Office will then choose who replaces the player who moved up into the starting roster on the reserve list.
Who Manages the Two All-Star Teams?
The managers from the teams who competed in the World Series in the year prior are designated to manage the All-Star Game the following year. This means that the reigning champion, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, will manage the National League, and New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone will lead the American League.
The managers choose the batting order and the pitching order for their teams as well.
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will start at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15. For more information, visit MLB.com/all-star.