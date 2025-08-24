MLB Announces Matchup for 2026 Field of Dreams Game
MLB will host a Field of Dreams game for the third time in history next season. On Sunday, the Twins and the Phillies were announced as the two teams traveling to Dyersville, Iowa in 2026. Minnesota will serve as the home team.
The exact date hasn't been announced, but we will know on Tuesday, Aug. 26, when the rest of the 2026 MLB schedule is released. The previous two games took place in mid-August.
The first MLB matchup at the Field of Dreams in Iowa, where the iconic 1989 movie with the same name took place, was back in 2021 between the Yankees and the White Sox. The game was memorable for many reasons, but it's hard to forget watching the players from both teams walk out of the cornstalks in the field, similarly to how the players do so in the movie.
The second MLB game in Dyersville occurred in 2022 between the Cubs and the Reds. There hasn't been a game played at the Field of Dreams since, so next year's matchup will end a four-year drought. In that span, the grounds were being sold to new owners and were under construction for the addition of new little league fields.