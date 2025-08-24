SI

MLB Announces Matchup for 2026 Field of Dreams Game

The league will return to Dyersville, Iowa for the third rendition of the Field of Dreams game.

Madison Williams

MLB will return to Dyersville, Iowa for a third rendition of the Field of Dreams game.
MLB will return to Dyersville, Iowa for a third rendition of the Field of Dreams game. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

MLB will host a Field of Dreams game for the third time in history next season. On Sunday, the Twins and the Phillies were announced as the two teams traveling to Dyersville, Iowa in 2026. Minnesota will serve as the home team.

The exact date hasn't been announced, but we will know on Tuesday, Aug. 26, when the rest of the 2026 MLB schedule is released. The previous two games took place in mid-August.

The first MLB matchup at the Field of Dreams in Iowa, where the iconic 1989 movie with the same name took place, was back in 2021 between the Yankees and the White Sox. The game was memorable for many reasons, but it's hard to forget watching the players from both teams walk out of the cornstalks in the field, similarly to how the players do so in the movie.

The second MLB game in Dyersville occurred in 2022 between the Cubs and the Reds. There hasn't been a game played at the Field of Dreams since, so next year's matchup will end a four-year drought. In that span, the grounds were being sold to new owners and were under construction for the addition of new little league fields.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB