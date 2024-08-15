MLB Considering Six Inning Minimum For Starting Pitchers
In an attempt to speed up the pace of play, MLB introduced a pitch clock along with a few other new rules last season. Despite some early complaints, players adjusted and the average length of a game dropped from over three hours in 2022 to two hours and 40 minutes in 2023.
While it seems most people have accepted the changes and have even started to get used to them, it is important to remember that baseball is like fashion and fashion is never finished. And that is why MLB is now considering new rules about starting pitchers in an attempt to restore the "prominence of the starting pitcher" and somehow reduce pitcher injuries according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
The plan? Make all starters pitch at least six innings.
Don't worry, there are exceptions. If a pitcher throws 100 pitches, gives up four or more earned runs or gets injured, he can leave early.
This would take great institutional change as teams would have to start developing pitchers to build up their pitch counts in the minor leagues and pitchers would need to work on their repertoire to be able to get through a lineup three times. As for the injuries, it would make guys focus less on velocity and more on stamina. More from ESPN:
"Proponents of a six-inning mandate hope the biggest impact would take place behind the scenes. The belief is that pitchers would have to stop relying so heavily on max velocity and would set up their training around navigating longer starts, rather than overpowering stuff. And, in theory, starters pacing themselves to pitch deeper into games could help curtail the alarming rate of major arm injuries suffered by pitchers — and also give hitters a better chance at the plate."
There are a number of other adjustments being considered and there's nothing set in stone right now, but this general idea doesn't sound that outrageous. It seems that most starting pitchers take the mound with the goal of pitching the majority of the game while surrendering a minimum number of hits and runs. Throwing 100 pitches while not getting hurt sounds pretty good!
We could be years away from anything like this ever making it to the big leagues, but it's something to consider. Which is exactly what MLB is doing.