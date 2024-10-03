SI

MLB Fans Crush ESPN for Brutal Broadcast Move in 9th Inning of Mets-Brewers Game 2

Andy Nesbitt

The ESPN broadcast missed a key pitch in the ninth inning of the Mets-Brewers game on Wednesday. / @ESPN
When you're watching a baseball game on TV, chances are you want to see what's happening in said baseball game. That sounds simple enough and should be a guarantee every time you flip on a game, but fans learned during a pivotal moment of Wednesday's Mets-Brewers playoff series that it stunningly isn't always a guarantee.

In case you missed it, the Mets came up in the ninth inning down by two runs. Jose Iglesias led off the inning while New York fans sat on the edge of their seats, hoping to see their team mount a dramatic comeback.

That's when ESPN decided to show an in-game interview with Milwaukee's Garrett Mitchell instead of sticking with the action on the field. They cut back in time to see Iglesias fly out to right field but the broadcast missed the pitch being thrown. In the ninth inning of a playoff game. With so much on the line.

This was just so bad:

Fans were rightfully furious:

The Brewers held on for the 5-3 win to force a Game 3. Hopefully ESPN learns from that mistake.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

