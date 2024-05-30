MLB Fans Had Ángel Hernández Jokes After Different Ump’s Horrible Game
One could call umpire Brian Walsh’s season-worst game on Wednesday night a case of unfortunate timing.
Days after reviled ump Ángel Hernández announced his retirement from the MLB, Walsh called the single worst game so far this year. In the New York Yankees’ 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels, he missed 24 calls and finished with a correct call rate of just 83.4%, according to Umpire Auditor.
Wednesday's outing marked the lowest-rated game since April 2022 and saw Walsh plummet in the rankings, now 84th of 86 umpires in 2024.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently said he believed Hernández was “unfairly” painted as the poster child of bad umpiring, and it seems like Boone may have been right in some ways.
Still, MLB fans couldn’t help but break out the Ángel Hernández jokes after witnessing Walsh’s terrible officiating.