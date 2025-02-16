SI

MLB Fans React to Seeing Star OF Juan Soto Rocking Mets Gear for First Time

The 26-year-old signed a whopping $765 million contract with New York in mid-December.

Soto walks to practice on the first day of Mets spring training.
It's been over two months since star outfielder Juan Soto signed his massive 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets, but with the MLB season now just around the corner, it's time to get excited again.

Ahead of their first spring training practice of 2025, the Mets' social media team captured the below video of Soto rocking orange and blue for the first time.

MLB fans—and for the most part, Mets fans—reacted to the video with plenty of excitement across X (formerly Twitter). Here's a look at some of the best:

"It feels pretty good to be sitting here—that I'm going to be here for a long time and be sitting in the same chair for a long time," Soto said to the assembled media following his first practice. "It's really exciting. I can't wait to see how it goes through the years and how we can enjoy it and embrace it every year."

The 26-year-old went on to say that the magnitude of the mega-deal he signed hasn't fully hit him yet.

"I'm still thinking about it and everything," he explained. "It's unbelievable. I'm really happy for that. I'm really happy to know where I'm going to be for the next 15 years."

Soto and the Mets open up their 2025 regular season on the road, in Houston, taking on the Astros on March 27 from Minute Maid Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. EST.

