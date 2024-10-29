SI

MLB Fans Roast Yankees For Sending Giancarlo Stanton Home in Critical Game 3 Moment

Giancarlo Stanton slides into home plate against the Dodgers in Game 3.
Giancarlo Stanton slides into home plate against the Dodgers in Game 3. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning against the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the World Series. After Aaron Judge flied out to start the inning Giancarlo Stanton hit a double.

With Stanton on second, Jazz Chisholm Jr. flew out for the second out of the inning. That brought up Anthony Volpe who singled for his first hit of the series. As Teoscar Hernandez fielded the ball in left field Stanton was waved home by third base coach Luis Rojas.

It did not work out for the Yankees.

As you probably noticed in that video, Stanton was not exactly flying around the base paths. The decision to send him there should be second-guessed on New York's newspaper back pages and sports talk radio shows quite a bit tomorrow, but before that happens, Stanton and the Yankees have to get roasted online.

Those are just the ones with the funny images.

In Stanton's defense, he's often injured. He missed an extended amount of time this summer with a hamstring injury, he's built like a statue and he has only attempted to steal one base since 2018. If he were able to run fast, it wouldn't be fair. The third base coach should probably keep that in mind if there's a next time.

