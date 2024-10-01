SI

MLB Fans Had Strong Reactions to Debut of Strauss Helmet Patches in Playoffs

This looks ... interesting.

Tom Dierberger

Matt Vierling and the Tigers began their wild-card series against the Astros on Tuesday afternoon.
Matt Vierling and the Tigers began their wild-card series against the Astros on Tuesday afternoon.
Batting helmets across baseball will have a slightly different look during the 2024 MLB playoffs—and beyond.

Game 1 of the wild-card series between the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park marked the debut of the sponsored Strauss logo on the side of each helmet.

Back in September, MLB announced a partnership with Strauss, a German workwear company, to display their logo in the playoffs for the next four postseasons, and on all minor-league batting helmets all season long beginning in 2025.

While sponsorship patches are nothing new—the majority of MLB teams have a patch on the sleeves of their jersey—the location on the batting helmet is new, and it's a bit jarring.

Fans weighed in on MLB's latest attempt to grab dollars:

MLB has a full slate of playoff action scheduled for Tuesday, with Game 1 of all four wild-card series—Astros-Tigers, Royals-Orioles, Mets-Brewers and Braves-Padres—set to begin.

