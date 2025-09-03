MLB Network Host Predicts George Springer Home Run in Tremendous TV Moment
Predicting what's about to happen in a sporting event has become more commonplace during live broadcasts in recent years because it's objectively awesome when those predictions come true. Greg Amsinger of MLB Network's MLB Tonight is the latest voice to prove prophetic as he saw Toronto Blue Jays leadoff man George Springer's first inning homer coming a mile away.
Here's Amsinger during Springer's at-bat. Amsinger pointed out that Springer has hit more leadoff homers than everyone in baseball history not named Rickey Henderson to explain his hunch. Then he went a step further and said that he only wanted credit for predicting the outfielder would go deep on Tuesday if Springer accomplished the feat in his first attempt.
As soon as those words left Amsinger's mouth, Springer connected with a deep drive to left field.
Amsinger really reveled in the moment, jokingly saying that it's his mission to teach baseball and conducting himself as though he had a sixth sense.
His desk partner Dan Pleasac, knowing he'd be hearing about this for a while, simply wandered away.
Great television.