MLB Network Studio Was in Absolute Awe Watching Juan Soto's Masterful HR At-Bat Live
Juan Soto delivered a game-winning three-run home run in the 10th inning of Game 5 of the ALCS vs. the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night leaving MLB fans in awe.
One person in particular who Soto left speechless was MLB Tonight's Greg Amsinger. He watched Soto's final at-bat intently, complimenting the Yankees star with every pitch, saying he was "spoiling every pitch" thrown to him. Soto saw seven pitches in the at-bat.
When Soto hit that monster home run, though, Amsinger couldn't hold back his excitement. He gave Soto some pretty high praise, too.
"He got the heater!" Amsinger repeated three times while banging his hands on the table. "What did I tell you?
"That might be the greatest at-bat I've ever seen!"
Thanks to Soto's home run, the Yankees booked a trip to the World Series for the first time in 15 years. The Yankees will attempt to win their 28th franchise title against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Mets.