SI

MLB Opening Day 2025 Schedule: Every Team's First Game, Probable Pitching Matchups

Tim Capurso

A view of Great American Ballpark during Opening Day 2024.
A view of Great American Ballpark during Opening Day 2024. / Ben Jackson/Getty Images
In this story:

Baseball is back!

While the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs already kicked off the 2025 season when the two clubs faced off in the Tokyo Series, MLB's other clubs will be getting their respective seasons underway on Opening Day on Thursday.

And there are some fun games on the way. Here's a look at the full schedule of all 14 games being played on Opening Day, including each contest's probable pitcher.

2025 MLB Opening Day Schedule, Pitching Matchups

Here's the full schedule of games for Opening Day.

Matchup

Time

Location

Pitching Matchup

Milwaukee Brewers @ New York Yankees

3:00 p.m. ET

Yankee Stadium

Freddy Peralta (MIL) vs. Carlos Rodon (NYY)

Baltimore Orioles @ Toronto Blue Jays

3:07 p.m. ET

Rogers Centre

Zach Eflin (BAL) vs. Jose Berrios (TOR)

Philadelphia Phillies @ Washington Nationals

4:05 p.m. ET

Nationals Park

Zack Wheeler (PHI) vs. MacKenzie Gore (WAS)

Boston Red Sox @ Texas Rangers

4:05 p.m. ET

Globe Life Field

Garrett Crochet (BOS) vs. Nathan Eovaldi (TEX)

Pittsburgh Pirates @ Miami Marlins

4:10 p.m. ET

loanDepot park

Paul Skenes (PIT) vs. Sandy Alcantara (MIA)

San Francisco Giants @ Cincinnati Reds

4:10 p.m. ET

Great American Ballpark

Logan Webb (SF) vs. Hunter Greene (CIN)

Los Angeles Angels @ Chicago White Sox

4:10 p.m. ET

Rate Field

Yusei Kikuchi (LAA) vs. Sean Burke (CWS)

Cleveland Guardians @ Kansas City Royals

4:10 p.m. ET

Kauffman Stadium

Tanner Bibee (CLE) vs. Cole Ragans (KC)

New York Mets @ Houston Astros

4:10 p.m. ET

Daikin Park

Clay Holmes (NYM) vs. Framber Valdez (HOU)

Atlanta Braves @ San Diego Padres

4:10 p.m. ET

Petco Park

Chris Sale (ATL) vs. Michael King (SD)

Minnesota Twins @ St. Louis Cardinals

4:15 p.m. ET

Busch Stadium

Pablo Lopez (MIN) vs. Sonny Gray (STL)

Detroit Tigers @ Los Angeles Dodgers

7:00 p.m. ET

Dodger Stadium

Tarik Skubal (DET) vs. Blake Snell (LAD)

Chicago Cubs @ Arizona Diamondbacks

10:10 p.m. ET

Chase Field

Justin Steele (CHC) vs. Zac Gallen (ARI)

Oakland Athletics @ Seattle Mariners

10:10 p.m. ET

T-Mobile Park

Luis Severino (OAK) vs. Logan Gilbert (SEA)

The Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays are the only two teams not playing on Opening Day. The Rockies and Rays will instead play on Friday at 4:10 p.m. ET at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Southpaw Kyle Freeland takes the mound for the Rockies against Rays righthander Ryan Pepiot.

Top Opening Day Pitching Matchups

There are a few must-see pitching matchups that could turn into old-fashioned duels on Opening Day. Here are three that will be must-see.

Paul Skenes vs. Sandy Alcantara

The 2024 National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes goes toe-to-toe with Sandy Alcantara, the '22 NL Cy Young Award winner. Skenes is already one of the game's best pitchers and Alcantara, healthy and touching 100 MPH again this spring after undergoing Tommy John surgery in '24, is ready to dominate again. This is the best pitching matchup of Opening Day.

Tarik Skubal vs. Blake Snell

Tarik Skubal, the '24 AL Cy Young Award winner, meets a two-time Cy Young Award winner in Blake Snell when the defending-champion Dodgers take on the upstart Tigers on Opening Day. It's an appetizing matchup, and strikeouts are on the menu. Skubal led the American League with a 30.3% strikeout rate in '24 and Snell is just two years removed from doing the same in the NL with a 31.5% strikeout rate in '23.

Garrett Crochet vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Admittedly, this matchup would have had a bit more juice had it been Jacob deGrom taking the mound for Texas against new Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet. But don't sleep on Eovaldi, who has been great in the regular season for the Rangers and was downright dominant in the club's World Series-winning run in '23. Meanwhile, Crochet, a first-time All-Star in '24, broke out to the tune of 209 strikeouts in 146 innings for the Chicago White Sox.

Logan Webb vs. Hunter Greene

Webb, who ranks sixth in ERA (3.22) among qualified starters since 2022, has been one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball for the Giants. Greene, 25, is a dark-horse NL Cy Young Award candidate after pitching to a 2.75 ERA in 26 starts for the Reds in '24. They'll go head-to-head at Great American Ballpark on Opening Day.

Chris Sale vs. Michael King

After multiple injury-riddled seasons, Sale, in his first season in Atlanta, stayed healthy and dominated, leading MLB in ERA (2.38) while racking up 225 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched. King might not have that kind of hardware, but he was arguably the most valuable pitcher on the Padres in '24, a season in which he posted career highs in wins (13), ERA (2.95), innings pitched (173 2/3) and strikeouts (201).

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB