Here's Why Players Are Using Colorful Bats and Wearing Cartoon Numbers This Weekend

For the first time in four years, a very special weekend is back for MLB.

Josh Wilson

Players' Weekend is back for the first time since 2019
Players' Weekend is back for the first time since 2019 / Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The last time MLB staged a Players' Weekend in 2019, it was monochromatic. It's back in 2024 and will be a stark contrast with a flood of color.

Players' Weekend makes its return this season, and it'll bring character and personality to the basepaths in new ways.

Players' Weekend Theme Days

Each day of Players' Weekend is themed differently. Friday is deemed fun day, Saturday is deemed cause day, and Sunday is apprecation day.

Here's how the MLB laid out the importance of each day:

Fun (Friday): This will be a time to show off players' personalities, friendships and off-field interests.

Causes (Saturday): The focus this day will be on players' favorite charity and community efforts.

Appreciation (Sunday): Players will celebrate the people who helped them in their journey to the big leagues.

In all, a great mix of players showcasing who they are and platforming important people and causes. Who wouldn't love that?

Players Weekend Equipment Changes

There will be a few altered looks to the uniforms and equipment that players use during Players' Weekend 2024, many of which are similar to years' past. However, since the last time the MLB held this special weekend, some of the equipment rules have been relaxed in general, so things like custom cleats are no longer exclusive to just this weekend of the year.

Why Players Have Cartoon Numbers on Hats This Weekend

Hats will feature patches of cartoonish numbers of players on the right-hand side. Fans who like them can buy them from the league shop. It doesn't appear that the numbers signify anything in particular about any one given player, but are more meant to be expressive of the youthfulness of athletics in general. Notably, Players' Weekend is taking place in concert with the kickoff of the Little League World Series this weekend. The Yankees and Tigers will play a professional regular season game (the Little League Classic) exclusively for Little League fans and their familes in Williamsport, PA.

Why Some Players Have Colorful or Custom Bats This Weekend

Players are permitted to use custom bats this weekend, where the league temporarily widens its restrictions on paint finishes for bats (normally restricted to fairly neutral wood-based). Already, we've seen some cool ones, like these, with more to surely debut all weekend:

Players' Weekend Schedule: Schedule of Every game

Home Team

Away Team

Time (ET)

Day

Channel

Cubs

Blue Jays

1:05 p.m.

Friday

Apple TV+

Reds

Royals

6:40 p.m.

Friday

MLB.tv, BSKC, BSOH, ESPN+

Pirates

Mariners

6:40 p.m.

Friday

Apple TV+

Phillies

Nationals

6:40 p.m.

Friday

MLB.tv MASN2, NBC 10

Tigers

Yankees

6:40 p.m.

Friday

MLB.tv, YES, BSDET

Rays

Diamondbacks

6:50 p.m.

Friday

MLB.tv, ARID, BSSUN

Orioles

Red Sox

7:05 p.m.

Friday

MLB.tv, NESN, MASN

Mets

Marlins

7:10 p.m.

Friday

MLB.tv, BSFL, SNY

Rangers

Twins

8:05 p.m.

Friday

MLB.tv, BSNO, BSSW, MLBN

Astros

White Sox

8:10 p.m.

Friday

MLB.tv, NBCSCH, SCHN

Brewers

Guardians

8:10 p.m.

Friday

MLB.tv, BSGL, BSWI

Cardinals

Dodgers

8:15 p.m.

Friday

MLB.tv, SNLA, BSMW, MLBN

Rockies

Padres

8:40 p.m.

Friday

MLB.tv, SDPA, COLR

Angels

Braves

9:38 p.m.

Friday

MLB.tv, BSSE, BSW

Pirates

Mariners

1:05 p.m.

Saturday

MLB.tv, RSNW, SNP, MLBN

Tigers

Yankees

2:10 p.m.

Saturday

MLB.tv, YES, BSDET, MLBN

Cubs

Blue Jays

2:20 p.m.

Saturday

MLB.tv, Sportsnet, MARQ, MLBN

Rays

Diamondbacks

4:10 p.m.

Saturday

MLB.tv, ARID, BSSUN, MLBN

Mets

Marlins

4:10 p.m.

Saturday

MLB.tv, BSFL, SNY

Phillies

Nationals

6:05 p.m.

Saturday

MLB.tv, MASN2, NBCSP

Reds

Royals

6:40 p.m.

Saturday

MLB.tv, BSKC, BSOH

Orioles

Red Sox

7:05 p.m.

Saturday

MLB.tv, NESN, MASN

Rangers

Twins

7:05 p.m.

Saturday

MLB.tv, BSNO, BSSW

A's

Giants

7:07 p.m.

Saturday

MLB.tv, NBCSBA, NBCSCA

Astros

White Sox

7:10 p.m.

Saturday

MLB.tv, NBCSCH, SCHN

Cardinals

Dodgers

7:15 p.m.

Saturday

FOX

Brewers

Guardians

7:15 p.m.

Saturday

FOX

Rockies

Padres

8:10 p.m.

Saturday

MLB.tv, SDPA, COLR

Angels

Braves

9:38 p.m.

Saturday

MLB.tv, BSSE, BSW, MLBN

Mets

Marlins

12:05 p.m.

Sunday

Roku

Orioles

Red Sox

1:35 p.m.

Sunday

MLB.tv, NESN, MASN, MLBN

Pirates

Mariners

1:35 p.m.

Sunday

MLB.tv, RSNW, SNP

Phillies

Nationals

1:35 p.m.

Sunday

MLB.tv, MASN2, NBCSP

Reds

Royals

1:40 p.m.

Sunday

MLB.tv, BSKC, BSOH, MLBN

Rays

Diamondbacks

1:40 p.m.

Sunday

MLB.tv, ARID, BSSUN

Astros

White Sox

2:10 p.m.

Sunday

MLB.tv, NBCSCH, SCHN

Brewers

Guardians

2:10 p.m.

Sunday

MLB.tv, BSGL, BSWI

Cardinals

Dodgers

2:15 p.m.

Sunday

MLB.tv, SNLA, BSMW

Cubs

Blue Jays

2:20 p.m.

Sunday

MLB.tv, Sportsnet, MARQ

Rangers

Twins

2:35 p.m.

Sunday

MLB.tv, BSNO, BSSW

Rockies

Padres

3:10 p.m.

Sunday

MLB.tv, SDPA, COLR

A's

Giants

4:07 p.m.

Sunday

MLB.tv, NBCSBA, NBCSCA

Angels

Braves

4:07 p.m.

Sunday

MLB.tv, BSSE, BSW

Tigers (Neutral site)

Yankees (Neutral site)

7:10 p.m.

Sunday

ESPN

Josh Wilson

JOSH WILSON

JOSH WILSON

