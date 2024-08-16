Here's Why Players Are Using Colorful Bats and Wearing Cartoon Numbers This Weekend
The last time MLB staged a Players' Weekend in 2019, it was monochromatic. It's back in 2024 and will be a stark contrast with a flood of color.
Players' Weekend makes its return this season, and it'll bring character and personality to the basepaths in new ways.
Players' Weekend Theme Days
Each day of Players' Weekend is themed differently. Friday is deemed fun day, Saturday is deemed cause day, and Sunday is apprecation day.
Here's how the MLB laid out the importance of each day:
Fun (Friday): This will be a time to show off players' personalities, friendships and off-field interests.
Causes (Saturday): The focus this day will be on players' favorite charity and community efforts.
Appreciation (Sunday): Players will celebrate the people who helped them in their journey to the big leagues.
In all, a great mix of players showcasing who they are and platforming important people and causes. Who wouldn't love that?
Players Weekend Equipment Changes
There will be a few altered looks to the uniforms and equipment that players use during Players' Weekend 2024, many of which are similar to years' past. However, since the last time the MLB held this special weekend, some of the equipment rules have been relaxed in general, so things like custom cleats are no longer exclusive to just this weekend of the year.
Why Players Have Cartoon Numbers on Hats This Weekend
Hats will feature patches of cartoonish numbers of players on the right-hand side. Fans who like them can buy them from the league shop. It doesn't appear that the numbers signify anything in particular about any one given player, but are more meant to be expressive of the youthfulness of athletics in general. Notably, Players' Weekend is taking place in concert with the kickoff of the Little League World Series this weekend. The Yankees and Tigers will play a professional regular season game (the Little League Classic) exclusively for Little League fans and their familes in Williamsport, PA.
Why Some Players Have Colorful or Custom Bats This Weekend
Players are permitted to use custom bats this weekend, where the league temporarily widens its restrictions on paint finishes for bats (normally restricted to fairly neutral wood-based). Already, we've seen some cool ones, like these, with more to surely debut all weekend:
Players' Weekend Schedule: Schedule of Every game
Home Team
Away Team
Time (ET)
Day
Channel
Cubs
Blue Jays
1:05 p.m.
Friday
Apple TV+
Reds
Royals
6:40 p.m.
Friday
MLB.tv, BSKC, BSOH, ESPN+
Pirates
Mariners
6:40 p.m.
Friday
Apple TV+
Phillies
Nationals
6:40 p.m.
Friday
MLB.tv MASN2, NBC 10
Tigers
Yankees
6:40 p.m.
Friday
MLB.tv, YES, BSDET
Rays
Diamondbacks
6:50 p.m.
Friday
MLB.tv, ARID, BSSUN
Orioles
Red Sox
7:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB.tv, NESN, MASN
Mets
Marlins
7:10 p.m.
Friday
MLB.tv, BSFL, SNY
Rangers
Twins
8:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB.tv, BSNO, BSSW, MLBN
Astros
White Sox
8:10 p.m.
Friday
MLB.tv, NBCSCH, SCHN
Brewers
Guardians
8:10 p.m.
Friday
MLB.tv, BSGL, BSWI
Cardinals
Dodgers
8:15 p.m.
Friday
MLB.tv, SNLA, BSMW, MLBN
Rockies
Padres
8:40 p.m.
Friday
MLB.tv, SDPA, COLR
Angels
Braves
9:38 p.m.
Friday
MLB.tv, BSSE, BSW
Pirates
Mariners
1:05 p.m.
Saturday
MLB.tv, RSNW, SNP, MLBN
Tigers
Yankees
2:10 p.m.
Saturday
MLB.tv, YES, BSDET, MLBN
Cubs
Blue Jays
2:20 p.m.
Saturday
MLB.tv, Sportsnet, MARQ, MLBN
Rays
Diamondbacks
4:10 p.m.
Saturday
MLB.tv, ARID, BSSUN, MLBN
Mets
Marlins
4:10 p.m.
Saturday
MLB.tv, BSFL, SNY
Phillies
Nationals
6:05 p.m.
Saturday
MLB.tv, MASN2, NBCSP
Reds
Royals
6:40 p.m.
Saturday
MLB.tv, BSKC, BSOH
Orioles
Red Sox
7:05 p.m.
Saturday
MLB.tv, NESN, MASN
Rangers
Twins
7:05 p.m.
Saturday
MLB.tv, BSNO, BSSW
A's
Giants
7:07 p.m.
Saturday
MLB.tv, NBCSBA, NBCSCA
Astros
White Sox
7:10 p.m.
Saturday
MLB.tv, NBCSCH, SCHN
Cardinals
Dodgers
7:15 p.m.
Saturday
FOX
Brewers
Guardians
7:15 p.m.
Saturday
FOX
Rockies
Padres
8:10 p.m.
Saturday
MLB.tv, SDPA, COLR
Angels
Braves
9:38 p.m.
Saturday
MLB.tv, BSSE, BSW, MLBN
Mets
Marlins
12:05 p.m.
Sunday
Roku
Orioles
Red Sox
1:35 p.m.
Sunday
MLB.tv, NESN, MASN, MLBN
Pirates
Mariners
1:35 p.m.
Sunday
MLB.tv, RSNW, SNP
Phillies
Nationals
1:35 p.m.
Sunday
MLB.tv, MASN2, NBCSP
Reds
Royals
1:40 p.m.
Sunday
MLB.tv, BSKC, BSOH, MLBN
Rays
Diamondbacks
1:40 p.m.
Sunday
MLB.tv, ARID, BSSUN
Astros
White Sox
2:10 p.m.
Sunday
MLB.tv, NBCSCH, SCHN
Brewers
Guardians
2:10 p.m.
Sunday
MLB.tv, BSGL, BSWI
Cardinals
Dodgers
2:15 p.m.
Sunday
MLB.tv, SNLA, BSMW
Cubs
Blue Jays
2:20 p.m.
Sunday
MLB.tv, Sportsnet, MARQ
Rangers
Twins
2:35 p.m.
Sunday
MLB.tv, BSNO, BSSW
Rockies
Padres
3:10 p.m.
Sunday
MLB.tv, SDPA, COLR
A's
Giants
4:07 p.m.
Sunday
MLB.tv, NBCSBA, NBCSCA
Angels
Braves
4:07 p.m.
Sunday
MLB.tv, BSSE, BSW
Tigers (Neutral site)
Yankees (Neutral site)
7:10 p.m.
Sunday
ESPN