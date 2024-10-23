SI

MLB Players With the Most World Series Wins in History

Karl Rasmussen

New York Yankees great Yogi Berra
New York Yankees great Yogi Berra / Carmine Galasso, USA TODAY Network
The 2024 World Series will get underway on Friday as the Los Angeles Dodgers play host to the New York Yankees in Game 1.

There will be varying degrees of World Series experience on each side, as this marks the Dodgers' fourth appearance in the annual Fall Classic since 2017. As for the Yankees, prior to this year, they hadn't punched a World Series ticket since they last won the whole thing in 2009.

Of course, as a franchise, no team has won more championships than New York's 27. L.A.'s seven World Series titles rank them in the top five in MLB history, too.

The Yankees' dominance throughout much of league history has left a handful of their players as the winningest of all-time. It's hard enough to make the World Series, but to consistently reach that goal and come away with multiple rings is an even stauncher feat. We'll take a look at the MLB players with the most World Series rings ever.

Player

Team(s)

World Series Titles

World Series-winning Seasons

Yogi Berra

New York Yankees

10

1947, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961, 1962

Joe DiMaggio

New York Yankees

9

1936, 1939, 1941, 1947, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953

Frankie Crosetti

New York Yankees

8

1932, 1936, 1937, 1938, 1939, 1941, 1943, 1947

Bill Dickey

New York Yankees

8

1928, 1932, 1936, 1937, 1938, 1939, 1941, 1943

Mickey Mantle

New York Yankees

7

1951, 1952, 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961, 1962

Babe Ruth

Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees

7

1915, 1916, 1918, 1923, 1927, 1928, 1932

Lou Gehrig

New York Yankees

7

1927, 1928, 1932, 1936, 1937, 1938, 1939

Phil Rizzuto

New York Yankees

7

1941, 1947, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953

Hank Bauer

New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals

7

1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1956, 1958

As MLB fans would probably have expected, the list is largely dominated by former members of the dynastic Yankees. In fact, every player in MLB history to win seven or more rings did so for New York.

Yogi Berra's 10 championship wins seem like a feat no one will ever best. The pure dominance of his teams may not be able to be replicated in the modern game. Berra played 19 seasons in MLB, 18 with the Yankees, meaning he won a ring in more than half of the seasons he played in.

No active MLB player has won the World Series more than twice in their career, though Dodgers stars Mookie Betts and Will Smith will both be in pursuit of their third championship.

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

