MLB Players With the Most World Series Wins in History
- New York Yankees
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Atlanta Braves
- Baltimore Orioles
- Boston Red Sox
- Chicago Cubs
- Chicago White Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Cleveland Guardians
- Colorado Rockies
- Detroit Tigers
- Houston Astros
- Kansas City Royals
- Los Angeles Angels
- Miami Marlins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Minnesota Twins
- New York Mets
- Oakland Athletics
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- San Diego Padres
- San Francisco Giants
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tampa Bay Rays
The 2024 World Series will get underway on Friday as the Los Angeles Dodgers play host to the New York Yankees in Game 1.
There will be varying degrees of World Series experience on each side, as this marks the Dodgers' fourth appearance in the annual Fall Classic since 2017. As for the Yankees, prior to this year, they hadn't punched a World Series ticket since they last won the whole thing in 2009.
Of course, as a franchise, no team has won more championships than New York's 27. L.A.'s seven World Series titles rank them in the top five in MLB history, too.
The Yankees' dominance throughout much of league history has left a handful of their players as the winningest of all-time. It's hard enough to make the World Series, but to consistently reach that goal and come away with multiple rings is an even stauncher feat. We'll take a look at the MLB players with the most World Series rings ever.
Player
Team(s)
World Series Titles
World Series-winning Seasons
Yogi Berra
New York Yankees
10
1947, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961, 1962
Joe DiMaggio
New York Yankees
9
1936, 1939, 1941, 1947, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953
Frankie Crosetti
New York Yankees
8
1932, 1936, 1937, 1938, 1939, 1941, 1943, 1947
Bill Dickey
New York Yankees
8
1928, 1932, 1936, 1937, 1938, 1939, 1941, 1943
Mickey Mantle
New York Yankees
7
1951, 1952, 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961, 1962
Babe Ruth
Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees
7
1915, 1916, 1918, 1923, 1927, 1928, 1932
Lou Gehrig
New York Yankees
7
1927, 1928, 1932, 1936, 1937, 1938, 1939
Phil Rizzuto
New York Yankees
7
1941, 1947, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953
Hank Bauer
New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals
7
1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1956, 1958
As MLB fans would probably have expected, the list is largely dominated by former members of the dynastic Yankees. In fact, every player in MLB history to win seven or more rings did so for New York.
Yogi Berra's 10 championship wins seem like a feat no one will ever best. The pure dominance of his teams may not be able to be replicated in the modern game. Berra played 19 seasons in MLB, 18 with the Yankees, meaning he won a ring in more than half of the seasons he played in.
No active MLB player has won the World Series more than twice in their career, though Dodgers stars Mookie Betts and Will Smith will both be in pursuit of their third championship.