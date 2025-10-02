MLB Playoffs 2025: Every Key Rule Change to Know
The MLB postseason is underway, some exciting baseball has already been played and some more is around the corner for the next month or so.
In order to properly enjoy this postseason, there are a few key rule changes to brush up on. MLB postseason rules differ from the regular season rules in two key ways.
Here's how.
What are the extra innings rules in the MLB playoffs?
Unlike in the regular season, where a "ghost runner" is placed on second base at the start of the top of the 10th and in any ensuing extra innings, postseason baseball reverts back to traditional rules. This means that, should any of the playoff games go to extra innings, pitchers will begin the frame with no traffic on the basepaths. While the pitch clock (more on that in a moment) will still shorten the game time, the lack of an automatic runner in extra innings could lead to some slightly longer games—and managers having to go deeper into their bullpens.
How many challenges do managers get in the MLB playoffs?
Unlike in the regular season, where managers only receive one challenge, skippers will have two challenges for each postseason game. Clubs retain the challenge if the call is overturned, but lose the challenge if no calls are overturned.
Other than that, each rule from the regular season carries over to postseason play, though it's worth going over a few of these rules as a reminder.
Is there still a pitch clock in the MLB postseason?
Yes, the 30-second timer between batters, as well as the 15 and 20-second timers between pitches with the bases empty and runners on, respectively, are still rules implemented in the MLB postseason. Additionally, just as is the case in the regular season, pitchers are limited to two disengagements (pickoff attempts or step-offs) per plate appearance, though these reset if the runner or runners advance during the plate appearance.
What about the three-batter minimum rule?
Yes, the three-batter minimum rule, first implemented in 2020, is implemented in the postseason. Pitchers must face a minimum of three batters or finish a half-inning. If the pitcher faces one batter to end an inning, he can be removed from the game but he is also allowed to return for a second inning. If he returns for a second inning, then he must face two more batters to reach the required total of three.
How is home-field advantage determined in the World Series?
The pennant winner with the better regular season record receives home-field advantage in the World Series, regardless of how the teams were seeded for the postseason. If the two pennant winners finished with the same regular season record, then a tiebreaker determines home-field advantage for the Fall Classic, in this order listed below:
- Head-to-head record
- Intradivision record
- Intraleague record