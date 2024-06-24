MLB Suspends Mets Closer Edwin Diaz 10 Games for 'Sticky Stuff' Violation
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz was suspended 10 games on Monday for violating MLB's foreign substance policy.
Diaz's hands were inspected before he took the mound during the Mets' 5–2 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday night. Umpires removed him from the game after determining he had a sticky substance on his hand.
Diaz denied the allegations in the clubhouse after game.
"I use the same thing always," Diaz told reporters Sunday night. "I rub rosin, sweat, and I put my hand in the dirt a little bit, because I need to have some grip on the ball. So that's what I was explaining to them, but they said it was too much stick."
The umpiring crew, however, had a different view of the situation.
“It definitely wasn’t rosin and sweat," crew chief Vic Carapazza said, via ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "We’ve checked 1000's of these. I know what that feeling is. This was very sticky.”
It's been a rough season for the 30-year-old Diaz, as he has registered a 4.70 ERA in 23 appearances. He was briefly demoted from the Mets' closer role in May but strung together four consecutive scoreless appearances before being suspended Monday.
Unless he appeals MLB's decision, Diaz's suspension will become effective Tuesday for the Mets' series opener against the New York Yankees. He will be eligible to return July 6 for a matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
The Mets (37–29) have been scorching hot in recent weeks, winning nine of their last 11 games and surging back into the National League wild card race. Now, they'll have to operate high-leverage situations without their two-time All-Star closer.