MLB to Test Robot Umpires in Spring Training, Could Use in Regular Season by 2026
Major League Baseball will continue experimenting with robot umpires during spring training in 2025, with plans to use the challenge system at 13 ballparks which will host 19 teams.
If successful, the challenge system could make its way to regular-season games by 2026, commissioner Rob Manfred said at an owners meeting this week, via Fox Sports. For the system to be implemented in MLB, an agreement would need to be reached with MLB's Umpires Association after their Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on Dec. 1.
"I would be interested in having it in 2026. We do have a collective bargaining obligation there. That's obviously a term and condition of employment. We're going to have to work through that issue, as well," explained Manfred.
The automated umpiring system has been tested in the minor leagues over the past five years, though there's still work to be done in terms of determining a proper strike zone. The system will be evaluated by MLB during spring in order to determine the appropriate next steps towards its implementation.
"There's two sides to that test. It's what the clubs think about it and also what do the players think about it? And we're going to have to sort through both of those," said Manfred.