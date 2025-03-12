SI

MLB Ump Had the Funniest Call of Spring Training After Debating With Himself

Andy Nesbitt

MLB umpire Quinn Wolcott finally got this call right.
MLB umpire Quinn Wolcott finally got this call right.
Spring training is a place where players can work out some rust and get ready for the long season ahead. But they aren't the only ones who can benefit from some time in the sun in either Arizona or Florida. Umpires also need it to get back into game shape after a long winter spent not making calls in meaningful games.

Quinn Wolcott knows what we're talking about. He was the first base ump in Tuesday's Angels-Rangers game and he had one of the funniest moments of the spring when he seemed to have a quick debate with himself before making the correct call on a close play at the bag.

Check out as he first looks to make a safe call, only to quickly seem to change to an out call, before going back and calling it safe.

Too funny. But hey, at least he got the call right. That's all fans really want to see from the guys in blue.

