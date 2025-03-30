MLB Umpire and Everyone Else Totally Forgot the Count On Strangest Walk of Season
How does this happen at the MLB level?
The 2025 MLB season is just a few days old but its safe to say we saw what will be the strangest walk of the entire year Saturday night in Seattle.
The Athletics' Seth Brown was at the plate when everyone, including the umpire, seemed to forget the count. Usually you're awarded first base after four balls in at at-bat. Brown, however, took five balls before making his way down to first.
Somehow Brown, the ump, the pitcher, the announcers, and everyone else involved in this game just let it happen as everyone missed that the count had been screwed up.
This was just wild to see at the MLB level:
Fans were rightfully very confused by this:
