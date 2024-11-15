Mookie Betts Offers Funny Advice to Non-Dodgers Players Hoping to Win a World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series the same year they spent big in the offseason by acquiring Shohei Ohtani as well as numerous other standout players in free agency. Mookie Betts is confident the team will continue its domination of MLB for the rest of the decade, if not longer.
While accepting his All-MLB outfield award at the 2024 MLB Awards on Thursday, Betts was asked about players who aspire to be like him. The 32-year-old has won three World Series titles in his 11-year career, making him one of the winningest active players in the league. As far as advice, Betts preached patience to his fellow ballplayers.
"I would say y'all just gotta wait the next seven years. After that, then y'all can win. But right now, nah. You just gotta wait," Betts joked.
Betts made clear that he and the Dodgers would have their feet on the gas for the next seven years, showing no signs of slowing down and letting other teams sniff a championship. With their loaded roster, it's not out of the realm of possibility either.
Since making the move to Los Angeles in 2020, Betts has now won two championships. He also won one with the Boston Red Sox in 2018. Come seven years, Betts will be 39 and approaching the end of his contract, at which point he concedes other teams may have a shot to win the Fall Classic.