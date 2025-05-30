SI

Mookie Betts to Miss Yankees-Dodgers Series Opener After Stubbing Toe

We've all been there.

Patrick Andres

Mookie Betts runs the bases against the Mets.
Mookie Betts runs the bases against the Mets. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Unless you've been living under a rock, you likely are aware the Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the most talented rosters in the history of baseball.

The Dodgers' player-acquistion success, however, has been tempered this year by a string of unusual injuries. In March, shortstop Mookie Betts suffered from a frightening undisclosed illness. In April, first baseman Freddie Freeman fell in the shower.

Now, a new hiccup has befallen the world champions, as Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts toldJon Heyman of The New York Post. Betts stubbed his toe at home Wednesday and is day-to-day; he will not be in the lineup when Los Angeles opens its much-hyped series against the New York Yankees Friday.

Per Heyman, Betts may have X-rays on the toe.

Betts, the 32-year-old 2018 American League MVP, is slashing .254/.338/.405 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs this season. His Dodgers lead the San Diego Padres by two games in the National League West Division.

Patrick Andres
