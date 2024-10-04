SI

Most Home Runs in a Single MLB Playoff Run & All Time

Karl Rasmussen

Randy Arozarena rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game six of the 2020 World Series.
Randy Arozarena rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game six of the 2020 World Series. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024 MLB postseason is well underway, and while pitching duels have largely dominated the wild-card round, we've seen some exciting action out of sluggers, too.

One of the most intriguing parts of the MLB postseason is that it can be near impossible to predict where a team's supply of power will come from. Oftentimes, it's the player fans least expect that comes up with a big hit or home run in a crucial moment.

It's a little more difficult to sustain that power throughout an entire postseason run, however. With pitchers doing everything in their power to avoid surrendering the long ball, the amount of pitches a batter sees that they can turn on can be slim.

That hasn't stopped some hitters from enjoying tremendous postseasons, and we're going to dive into MLB's records for the league's leaders in home runs during a single postseason, as well as the most postseason home runs of all-time.

Most Home Runs in a Single MLB Postseason

PLAYER

TEAM

YEAR

NO. OF HOME RUNS

Randy Arozarena

Tampa Bay Rays

2020

10

Adolis Garcia

Texas Rangers

2023

8

Corey Seager

Los Angeles Dodgers

2020

8

Nelson Cruz

Texas Rangers

2011

8

Carlos Beltran

Houston Astros

2004

8

Barry Bonds

San Francisco Giants

2002

8

Jose Altuve

Houston Astros

2017

7

Daniel Murphy

New York Mets

2015

7

Jayson Werth

Philadelphia Phillies

2009

7

B.J. Upton

Tampa Bay Rays

2008

7

Troy Glaus

Anaheim Angels

2002

7

Since 2020, we've seen three of the most prolific slugging postseasons in history. Randy Arozarena's 10-homer postseason didn't yield a World Series title for Tampa Bay, though he did land himself atop the record books.

During last year's World Series run, Adolis Garcia parked eight homers into the outfield seats en route to the Texas Rangers' first championship.

Let's see how they stack up among the all-time postseason leaders.

Most Home Runs in MLB Postseason History

PLAYER

POSTSEASON HOME RUNS

Manny Ramirez

29

Jose Altuve

27

Bernie Williams

22

Derek Jeter

20

Kyle Schwarber

20

Corey Seager

19

Albert Pujols

19

George Springer

19

Alex Bregman

19

Reggie Jackson

18

Mickey Mantle

18

Nelson Cruz

18

Carlos Correa

18

Two teams dominate the all-time postseason home runs list, as multiple former members of the New York Yankees, including Bernie Williams (22), Derek Jeter (19), Reggie Jackson (18) and Mickey Mantle (18) appear on the list. As do some current and ex-Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (27), George Springer (19), Alex Bregman (19) and Carlos Correa (18), who make up four of the six active players on this list.

Still, none surpass the postseason greatness of Manny Ramirez. Despite not featuring in the top 10 of the single-postseason leaderboard, Ramirez clobbered 29 home runs across 111 playoff games in his career with Cleveland, Boston and the L.A. Dodgers.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/MLB