Most Home Runs in a Single MLB Playoff Run & All Time
The 2024 MLB postseason is well underway, and while pitching duels have largely dominated the wild-card round, we've seen some exciting action out of sluggers, too.
One of the most intriguing parts of the MLB postseason is that it can be near impossible to predict where a team's supply of power will come from. Oftentimes, it's the player fans least expect that comes up with a big hit or home run in a crucial moment.
It's a little more difficult to sustain that power throughout an entire postseason run, however. With pitchers doing everything in their power to avoid surrendering the long ball, the amount of pitches a batter sees that they can turn on can be slim.
That hasn't stopped some hitters from enjoying tremendous postseasons, and we're going to dive into MLB's records for the league's leaders in home runs during a single postseason, as well as the most postseason home runs of all-time.
Most Home Runs in a Single MLB Postseason
PLAYER
TEAM
YEAR
NO. OF HOME RUNS
Randy Arozarena
Tampa Bay Rays
2020
10
Adolis Garcia
Texas Rangers
2023
8
Corey Seager
Los Angeles Dodgers
2020
8
Nelson Cruz
Texas Rangers
2011
8
Carlos Beltran
Houston Astros
2004
8
Barry Bonds
San Francisco Giants
2002
8
Jose Altuve
Houston Astros
2017
7
Daniel Murphy
New York Mets
2015
7
Jayson Werth
Philadelphia Phillies
2009
7
B.J. Upton
Tampa Bay Rays
2008
7
Troy Glaus
Anaheim Angels
2002
7
Since 2020, we've seen three of the most prolific slugging postseasons in history. Randy Arozarena's 10-homer postseason didn't yield a World Series title for Tampa Bay, though he did land himself atop the record books.
During last year's World Series run, Adolis Garcia parked eight homers into the outfield seats en route to the Texas Rangers' first championship.
Let's see how they stack up among the all-time postseason leaders.
Most Home Runs in MLB Postseason History
PLAYER
POSTSEASON HOME RUNS
Manny Ramirez
29
Jose Altuve
27
Bernie Williams
22
Derek Jeter
20
Kyle Schwarber
20
Corey Seager
19
Albert Pujols
19
George Springer
19
Alex Bregman
19
Reggie Jackson
18
Mickey Mantle
18
Nelson Cruz
18
Carlos Correa
18
Two teams dominate the all-time postseason home runs list, as multiple former members of the New York Yankees, including Bernie Williams (22), Derek Jeter (19), Reggie Jackson (18) and Mickey Mantle (18) appear on the list. As do some current and ex-Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (27), George Springer (19), Alex Bregman (19) and Carlos Correa (18), who make up four of the six active players on this list.
Still, none surpass the postseason greatness of Manny Ramirez. Despite not featuring in the top 10 of the single-postseason leaderboard, Ramirez clobbered 29 home runs across 111 playoff games in his career with Cleveland, Boston and the L.A. Dodgers.