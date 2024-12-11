Nathan Eovaldi Agrees to Return to Rangers on Three-Year Deal
The Texas Rangers are bringing Nathan Eovaldi back after letting the right-handed pitcher test free agency.
According to Robert Murray of Fansided, Eovaldi and the Rangers are in agreement on new contract. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the contract is a three-year pact worth $75 million. The 34-year-old will return to Texas, where he's played each of the last two years, and collect an average of $25 million per season over the life of his new deal.
Eovaldi made 29 starts last season and pitched a total of 170 2/3 innings, the most he's thrown since 2021. He registered 166 strikeouts, 42 walks and maintained a 3.80 ERA. Eovaldi, a two-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion, made six starts in the postseason during the Rangers' run to a World Series title in 2023.
2024 was a disappointing season for the Rangers, who failed to reach the postseason after winning the World Series the previous year. They'll hope to get back on track in '25, and ensuring they kept Eovaldi as a key cog of their starting rotation will go a long way towards competing for a postseason spot next season.