SI

Full List of National League Silver Slugger Finalists Revealed

Winners will be announced on Nov. 6.

Kyle Koster

Shohei Ohtani is among the NL finalists.
Shohei Ohtani is among the NL finalists. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

FanSided, in partnership with Louisville Slugger, has released the National League finalists for the Silver Slugger Award. The honor, which as been given out since 1980, recognizes the best best offensive player at each position in each league. This year's list includes MVP candidates and those who have gone on to be postseason heroes.

Here are the 2025 finalists:

First base

Pete Alonso, New York Mets; Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers; Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

Second base

Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs; Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks; Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers

Shortstop

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets; Geraldo Perdomo, Arizona Diamondbacks; Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

Third base

Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants; Manny Machado, San Diego Padres; Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers; Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

Outfield

Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks; Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs; Juan Soto, New York Mets; Kyle Stowers, Miami Marlins;Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs;James Wood, Washington Nationals

Catcher

William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers; Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies; Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

Designated hitter

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers; Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies; Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Utility

Alec Burleson, St. Louis Cardinals; Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres; Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals

Team

Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers

Winners for the National League will be announced on FanSided's The Baseball Insiders live stream on YouTube on Nov. 6 at 6:00 p.m. ET, followed by the reveal of the American League honorees—which will be released on Thursday.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/MLB