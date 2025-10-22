Full List of National League Silver Slugger Finalists Revealed
FanSided, in partnership with Louisville Slugger, has released the National League finalists for the Silver Slugger Award. The honor, which as been given out since 1980, recognizes the best best offensive player at each position in each league. This year's list includes MVP candidates and those who have gone on to be postseason heroes.
Here are the 2025 finalists:
First base
Pete Alonso, New York Mets; Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers; Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
Second base
Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs; Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks; Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers
Shortstop
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets; Geraldo Perdomo, Arizona Diamondbacks; Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
Third base
Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants; Manny Machado, San Diego Padres; Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers; Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves
Outfield
Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks; Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs; Juan Soto, New York Mets; Kyle Stowers, Miami Marlins;Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs;James Wood, Washington Nationals
Catcher
William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers; Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies; Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
Designated hitter
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers; Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies; Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Utility
Alec Burleson, St. Louis Cardinals; Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres; Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals
Team
Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers
Winners for the National League will be announced on FanSided's The Baseball Insiders live stream on YouTube on Nov. 6 at 6:00 p.m. ET, followed by the reveal of the American League honorees—which will be released on Thursday.