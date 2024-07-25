Nationals Broadcast Baffled by 33-MPH Pitch From Utilityman Ildemaro Vargas
Utilityman Ildemaro Vargas has played just about everywhere for the Washington Nationals this season—from third base to left field to shortstop to designated hitter. But on Wednesday night at Nationals Park, he received his first opportunity to pitch this season.
Vargas made the most of his one inning on the mound, holding the San Diego Padres scoreless in rather interesting fashion.
His first pitch, a 41.8-mph curveball, was fouled back by Donovan Solano. And his second pitch—clocked at 33.4 mph, was smacked into center field for a base hit. The Nationals' home broadcast on MASN couldn't believe what they saw on the radar gun.
"What is that?" play-by-play announcer Bob Carpenter said on the broadcast. "That pitch made Liván Hernández look like Nolan Ryan."
Vargas allowed one more hit that inning before ending the Padres' threat by catching a comebacker off the bat of Jake Cronenworth.
Vargas threw 12 pitches in total against San Diego. Six of those 12 pitches were measured slower than 40 mph, with his slowest pitch being a 32.8-mph slider to Tyler Wade. Vargas peaked at 72.2 on the radar gun.
Wednesday marked the fourth pitching appearance in Vargas's career. In those four innings of work, he has allowed just one run on four hits and one walk.
The Nationals and Padres will wrap up their season Thursday afternoon at Nationals Park.