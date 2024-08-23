Nationals Call Up Dylan Crews, MLB's No. 3 Prospect, for Big League Debut
One of MLB's most exciting prospects reportedly has been promoted to The Show.
MLB Network's Grant Paulsen reported Friday that the Washington Nationals are expected to call up outfielder Dylan Crews to make his MLB debut on Monday night against the New York Yankees.
Crews is currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline, trailing only Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero. He was selected by Washington with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 MLB draft after starring for three years alongside pitcher Paul Skenes, the No. 1 pick last summer, at LSU.
Crews began the 2024 campaign with the Double-A Harrisburg Senators and batted .274/.343/.446 with five homers and 15 stolen bases in 51 games. He was promoted to the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings on June 18, and he proceeded to hit .271/.343/.464 with eight homers and 10 stolen bases in 48 games.
The Nationals (58–70) aren't in the playoff hunt this summer, but with Crews joining All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams and 21-year-old slugger James Wood, they'll get an up-close view at their bright future in the last five weeks of the regular season.