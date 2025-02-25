SI

Nationals Make Official Decision on Bringing Back 2024 All-Star Closer

He totaled 38 saves last season.

Madison Williams

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan throws a pitch.
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan throws a pitch.
The Washington Nationals are keeping All-Star relieving pitcher Kyle Finnegan with a one-year, $6 million, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported on Tuesday.

Finnegan has spent all five of his MLB seasons with the Nationals, and he won't be leaving the organization quite yet. The Nationals originally non-tendered him in November, which made him a free agent, but the team has now decided to re-sign him anyway.

The reliever competed in 65 games last season and saved 38 contests, which was the third most in MLB. He posted a 3–8 record, and finished the season with a 3.68 ERA. He pitched 63.2 innings to total 60 strikeouts and 24 walks. His performance led him to earn his first All-Star bid.

The Nationals finished fourth in the AL East with a 71–91 record last season to miss the postseason. The team has yet to reach the postseason since winning the World Series in 2019. Finnegan joined the team in 2020, meaning he has yet to make a postseason appearance.

